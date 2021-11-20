Overview

Dr. Juan Escobar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Escobar works at El Paso Heart Center in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.