Dr. Juan Escobar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Escobar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
El Paso Heart Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1700 Curie Dr Ste 1500, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-4542Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On time. No long wait. Friendly professional staff.
About Dr. Juan Escobar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1588661094
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escobar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escobar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Escobar speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.