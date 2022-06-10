Dr. Juan Escobar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Escobar, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Escobar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Escobar works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Hospital of Jefferson4320 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-5609
-
2
Juan R Escobar, MD1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N510, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6330
-
3
Medi-weightloss4315 Houma Blvd Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 349-6330Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Escobar?
Eye surgery Breast surgery
About Dr. Juan Escobar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548371933
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escobar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escobar works at
Dr. Escobar has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escobar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Escobar speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.