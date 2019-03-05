Overview

Dr. Juan Escobar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Escobar works at East Coast Medical Center PA in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.