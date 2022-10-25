See All Family Doctors in Davenport, FL
Dr. Juan Escandon, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Escandon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Escandon works at IMA Medical Center of Davenport - The Pichardo Clinic in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IMA Medical Center of Davenport - The Pichardo Clinic
    111 Webb Dr, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 421-9447
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Sleep Apnea
Cholesterol Screening
Immunization Administration
Sleep Apnea
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr Escandon nos ha ayudado a toda la familia y nos ha salvado en muchas ocaciones. Su profesionalismo y conocimiento nos hace sentir confiados y tranquilos de estar en las mejores manos posibles. Gracias Doctor Escandon por todo lo que hace por nosotros.
    — Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Juan Escandon, MD
    About Dr. Juan Escandon, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356567788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Escandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Escandon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Escandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Escandon works at IMA Medical Center of Davenport - The Pichardo Clinic in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Escandon’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Escandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escandon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

