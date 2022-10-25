Dr. Juan Escandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Escandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Escandon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Locations
Locations
IMA Medical Center of Davenport - The Pichardo Clinic111 Webb Dr, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-9447Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Escandon nos ha ayudado a toda la familia y nos ha salvado en muchas ocaciones. Su profesionalismo y conocimiento nos hace sentir confiados y tranquilos de estar en las mejores manos posibles. Gracias Doctor Escandon por todo lo que hace por nosotros.
About Dr. Juan Escandon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escandon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escandon accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Escandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.