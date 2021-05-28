Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crestanello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Crestanello works at
Locations
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crestanello?
Amazing caring doctor he truly did miracle for my husband I truly love his caring approach I travelled from different state with big Trust??
About Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1477505048
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mcp Hannemann|University Md
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crestanello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crestanello using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crestanello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crestanello works at
Dr. Crestanello speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crestanello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crestanello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crestanello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crestanello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.