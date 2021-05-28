See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Rochester, MN
Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Crestanello works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Adult Congenital Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD

  • Cardiovascular Surgery
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1477505048
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mcp Hannemann|University Md
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crestanello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crestanello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Crestanello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crestanello works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Crestanello’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crestanello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crestanello.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crestanello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crestanello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

