Overview

Dr. Juan Crespo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Crespo works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St. in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.