Overview

Dr. Juan Correa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador-Quito and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Correa works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.