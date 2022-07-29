Dr. Juan Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Correa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador-Quito and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Kansas City Vascular & General Surgery Group LLC10730 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 754-2800
Kansas City Vascular Specialists5320 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 529-8600
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Found my surgeon after more than a year of being told no one knows where he went. He treated my legs and I am back to playing golf and hanging out with the grandkids! New office is amazing! So much easier than going to a hospital for the same procedure!
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador-Quito
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Ecuador - Quito
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Correa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correa has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Correa speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.
