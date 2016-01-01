See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Camilo Correa, MD

Surgical Oncology
Dr. Camilo Correa, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Correa works at Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park
    5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Camilo Correa, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1134355753
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
