Dr. Juan Cordova, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Cordova works at South Shore Cardiovascular Associates in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.