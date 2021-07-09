Overview

Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Castro-Gonzalez works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Asheville, NC and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.