Dr. Juan Carrillo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Carrillo works at Buena Salud Pediatrics in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.