Overview

Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.



Dr. Martinez works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Augustine in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Orange Park, FL and Ponte Vedra, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.