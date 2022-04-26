See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Berwyn, IL
Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Berwyn, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Galvez Vargas works at MACNEAL FAMILY MEDICINE CENTER in Berwyn, IL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Macneal Family Medicine Center
    3231 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 783-2000
  2. 2
    The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine
    14610 S Military Trl Ste G3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 819-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Diagnostic Ultrasound
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Diagnostic Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Galvez Vargas?

    Apr 26, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Galvez as an orthopedic MD. Dr. Galvez was referred to me by my primary, Pauleena Singh, after I was rear ended in a car accident. Dr. Galvez has wonderful bedside manner. He took the time to assess and listen to my concerns. Dr. Galvez offered different treatment options. I appreciated that he was not pushy or judgmental. As a nurse, it is wonderful to see a compassionate doctor who did not make me feel as if he only had 15 minutes to practice medicine. FYI, he is no longer in Delray, but relocated to 3702 Washington Street, suite, Hollywood, FL 33021.
    Cherlyne M — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galvez Vargas to family and friends

    Dr. Galvez Vargas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Galvez Vargas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689847568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvez Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galvez Vargas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galvez Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvez Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvez Vargas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvez Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvez Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.