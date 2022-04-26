Overview

Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Berwyn, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Galvez Vargas works at MACNEAL FAMILY MEDICINE CENTER in Berwyn, IL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.