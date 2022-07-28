Overview

Dr. Juan-Carlos Bucobo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Bucobo works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.