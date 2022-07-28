Dr. Juan-Carlos Bucobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan-Carlos Bucobo, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan-Carlos Bucobo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Bucobo works at
Locations
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-1238
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughters ERCP. Superb bedside manner. Dedication beyond compare.
About Dr. Juan-Carlos Bucobo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucobo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bucobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bucobo has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bucobo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucobo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
