Dr. Juan Calisto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Calisto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with General Surgery
Dr. Calisto works at
Miami Associates in Pediatric Surgery PA3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 201, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8320Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Excelente atención , cirugía con extracción de utero izquierdo .Con una recuperación exitosa .El Equipo de médicos de Nicklaus Children Hospital han sido muy cuidadosos con la salud de mi niña .
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245465863
- General Surgery
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Calisto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calisto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calisto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calisto has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calisto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Calisto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calisto.
