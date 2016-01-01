See All Transplant Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD

Transplant Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Caicedo works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Transplant Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Naim Issa, MD
Dr. Naim Issa, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mauricio Villavicencio Theoduloz, MD
Dr. Mauricio Villavicencio Theoduloz, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Tayyab Diwan, MD
Dr. Tayyab Diwan, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Kovler Organ Transplantation Center
    676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biliary Atresia
Hepatocellular Cancer
Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Biliary Atresia
Hepatocellular Cancer
Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Caicedo?

    Photo: Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Caicedo to family and friends

    Dr. Caicedo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Caicedo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548216435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caicedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caicedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caicedo works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Caicedo’s profile.

    Dr. Caicedo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caicedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caicedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caicedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.