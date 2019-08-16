Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Plaza East Blvd Ste 303, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 479-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cabrera is always helpful. He listens to what I have to say and helps do what is best for me. He is very straight forward and honest. He is friendly and easy to talk to. I would Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1295742377
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera Jr.
