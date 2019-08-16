See All Psychiatrists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    101 Plaza East Blvd Ste 303, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 479-1511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1295742377
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Cabrera Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabrera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

