Dr. Juan Bustos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Bustos, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Bustos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bustos works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Sports Clinic950 CAMPBELL RD, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-0077
-
2
Oakbend Medical Center1705 Jackson St, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 341-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bustos?
Dr. Bustos did an excellent job on my rotator cuff shoulder surgery after an extremely painful sports related injury! His assistant, as well as the physical therapy staff, are top notch.
About Dr. Juan Bustos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1629035894
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustos works at
Dr. Bustos has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.