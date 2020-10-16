Overview

Dr. Juan Bustillo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bustillo works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.