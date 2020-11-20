Dr. Juan Brou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Brou, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Brou, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Locations
Brou Enterprises LLC13128 N Macarthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 945-0001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor! So compassionate and really knows his stuff!!
About Dr. Juan Brou, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University Of Texas, Plastic Surgery
- University of Miami Hospital
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Cayetano Heredia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brou accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brou speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.