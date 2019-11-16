See All Gastroenterologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Juan Blum Guzman, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Blum Guzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS.

Dr. Blum Guzman works at Digestive Medicine Associates in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gastritis and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Medicine Associates
    2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-4107
  2. 2
    Borland Groover Ormond Beach
    305 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 270, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 671-6111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Gastrointestinal Associates PA
    3635 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Port Orange, FL 32129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-1242
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Vita Health
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Juan Blum Guzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104056860
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Blum Guzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blum Guzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blum Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blum Guzman has seen patients for Enteritis, Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum Guzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum Guzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

