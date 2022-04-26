Dr. Juan Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Bird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Bird, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Bird works at
Locations
Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc3450 11th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3511Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Bird is a great Gastroenterologist. He did both upper Gi and Colon, I was very pleased with Dr Bird and his staff, at St Lucie west hospital.
About Dr. Juan Bird, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1669606109
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bird has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bird works at
Dr. Bird has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.