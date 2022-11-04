Overview

Dr. Juan Bautista, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Medical School.



Dr. Bautista works at Omni Family Health, Fresno, CA in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.