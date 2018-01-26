Overview

Dr. Juan Bartolomei, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Bartolomei works at Spine Team Texas in Southlake, TX with other offices in New London, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.