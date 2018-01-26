Dr. Juan Bartolomei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartolomei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Bartolomei, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Bartolomei, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Bartolomei works at
Locations
Spine Team Texas- Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-9300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 194 Howard St Ste 3W, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 442-0564
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2805Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bartolomei actually saved me twice! I was the youngest patient he had ever performed surgery on, and I was in a wheelchair the first time because of the extreme leg pain. After both back surgeries, I actually "walked out" of the operating room and grilled steaks that night ! Pain free ! I wish he did not leave Texas!!!!!!! What a loss for Texas and a huge gain for Connecticut !
About Dr. Juan Bartolomei, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922033489
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartolomei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartolomei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartolomei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartolomei works at
Dr. Bartolomei has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartolomei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartolomei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartolomei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartolomei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartolomei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.