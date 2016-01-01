Dr. Barriga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Barriga, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Barriga, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Central University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Barriga works at
Locations
Juan Carlos Barriga MD PA720 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 426-5864
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Barriga, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1578520698
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Central University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barriga accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barriga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barriga has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barriga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barriga speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barriga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barriga.
