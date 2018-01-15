Dr. Juan Barrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Barrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Barrera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Barrera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brookdale Hospital1 Brookdale Plz Ste 475, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5622
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrera?
Dr. Barrera is a great neuro. I had gone to several neurologists not just in PA, and he was the one who was able to diagnosis me with myasthenia gravis. He is both professional and yet familiar with his patients.
About Dr. Juan Barrera, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720057953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrera works at
Dr. Barrera has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.