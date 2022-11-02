Overview

Dr. Juan Baltodano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Baltodano works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Duodenitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.