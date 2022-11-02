Dr. Juan Baltodano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltodano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Baltodano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Baltodano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc201 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-5079
Gastrointestinal Specialists7300 Ashlake Pkwy Ste 200, Chesterfield, VA 23832 Directions (804) 373-6430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was wonderful. The phlebotomist Monica was awesome. I didn't feel anything. I also thought Melody the anesthesiologist was great she great. I had a very good experience.
About Dr. Juan Baltodano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861665945
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
