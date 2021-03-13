Overview

Dr. Juan Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Betances Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.