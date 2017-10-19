See All Neurologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD

Neurology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander.

Dr. Bahamon works at Neurology Center Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Office
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 601, San Antonio, TX 78258 (210) 490-0016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
ImPACT Testing
Home Sleep Study
Essential Tremor
ImPACT Testing
Home Sleep Study

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 19, 2017
    Dr. Bahamon, is the greatest Neurologist I know. He was my neurologist back in Corpus Christi, Texas almost 14 years ago. I have permanent sciatic nerve damage on my left leg & have been seeing a pain management Dr. here in town that wants to send me to a new Neurologist to diagnose me again. Dr. Bahamon diagnosed me twice. The first time 14 years ago & then my current pain management Dr. sent me again & he said I already gave you the results 6 years ago. He checked me again with the same result
    Berenice Lerma in Corpus Christi, TX — Oct 19, 2017
    About Dr. Juan Bahamon, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1548376130
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Loyola University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Universidad Industrial de Santander
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Board Certifications
