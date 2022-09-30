Dr. Juan Ayerdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayerdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Ayerdi, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Ayerdi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CRISCO CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Ayerdi works at
Locations
-
1
River City Vascular Specialists1920 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 984-7000
-
2
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 984-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayerdi?
The provider is very nice and takes his time to explain concerns with patients. The office staff is absolutely amazing!! This is an office that makes their patients feel like more than just a number! I would recommend this provider to anyone!
About Dr. Juan Ayerdi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275518326
Education & Certifications
- CRISCO CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayerdi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayerdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayerdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayerdi works at
Dr. Ayerdi has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayerdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayerdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayerdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayerdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayerdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.