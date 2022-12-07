See All Ophthalmologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Astruc Jr works at Retina Institute of Virginia in Richmond, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Institute of Virginia
    8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 135, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 644-7478
  2. 2
    Quest Diagnostics
    5408 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 200, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 345-3510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Astruc Jr?

    Dec 07, 2022
    This man is a saint. Give his time and attention to every detail..such a gentle manner and a gentleman…
    Becky — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Astruc Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Astruc Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Astruc Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477515237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astruc Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Astruc Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Astruc Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Astruc Jr has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Astruc Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Astruc Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astruc Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astruc Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astruc Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.