Overview

Dr. Juan Astruc Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Astruc Jr works at Retina Institute of Virginia in Richmond, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.