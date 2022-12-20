See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sebring, FL
Orthopedic Surgery
5 (374)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. J C Alvarez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Alvarez works at Florida Joint & Spine Institute in Sebring, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sebring Office
    6325 US Highway 27 N Ste 201, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 385-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Joint & Spine Institute PA
    70 2nd St SE # 2, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 385-2222
  3. 3
    Winter Haven office
    400 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 385-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Lake Wales
  • Adventhealth Sebring
  • Adventhealth Wauchula
  • HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 374 ratings
    Patient Ratings (374)
    5 Star
    (358)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I have been in pain and unable to mobilize well for the past year. Following my procedure, I am pain-free and able to walk. I am only two weeks postop.
    George D Leidel, MD — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. J C Alvarez, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356458707
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital of the Unversity of Pennsylvania
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J C Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    374 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

