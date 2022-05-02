Overview

Dr. Juan Alba, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Alba works at Dr.Juan A Alba in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.