Dr. Juan Aguilar, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Aguilar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Locations
Marc Barbier747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 402, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 774-5700
Homestead Family Medical Center909 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 444-0221
The Selem Center Ophthalmology & Plastic Surgery814 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 510, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-0221Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Oftalmology. My experience with him it's totally amazing. He did a surgery in my both eyes and now l'm more than happy with the result. I can say this is the Angel that returned all the light of my eyes,to see the beauty of the color and nature., the beauty if the life I really recommended Dr.Aguilar.
About Dr. Juan Aguilar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1255350005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar has seen patients for Stye, Diabetic Retinopathy and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.