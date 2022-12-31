Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Frisco.
Locations
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Evanson is great! I was very pleased with whole staff at prompt check in and friendly staff and MA. He was very kind and caring and professional in explaining my injury and condition of arthritic hip. He listened to my desire to continue my active lifestyle of competitive horse riding and competitive bodybuilding at 67. I like that he gave me options of treatments and surgery. Ii now have a plan and know that I'm Thanks Dr Evanson! in very good hands!
About Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003072604
Education & Certifications
- Duke University - School of Medicine
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Augusta GA
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Bringham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
