See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (143)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Frisco.

Dr. Evanson works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 250-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Evanson?

    Dec 31, 2022
    Dr Evanson is great! I was very pleased with whole staff at prompt check in and friendly staff and MA. He was very kind and caring and professional in explaining my injury and condition of arthritic hip. He listened to my desire to continue my active lifestyle of competitive horse riding and competitive bodybuilding at 67. I like that he gave me options of treatments and surgery. Ii now have a plan and know that I'm Thanks Dr Evanson! in very good hands!
    Catherine Zidell — Dec 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Evanson to family and friends

    Dr. Evanson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Evanson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO.

    About Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003072604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University - School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Augusta GA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bringham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evanson works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Evanson’s profile.

    Dr. Evanson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.