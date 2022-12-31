Overview

Dr. Jrichard Evanson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Frisco.



Dr. Evanson works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.