Dr. Jozsef Zority, MD
Overview
Dr. Jozsef Zority, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Washington U Med Ctr
Locations
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (469) 524-1684
Jozsef Zority MD2641 Box Canyon Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 360-0606
Womens Health Associates of Southern Nevada8906 Spanish Ridge Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 577-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My baby and I are very thankful to have had Dr. Zority bring him into this world. A very caring, informative and trusting doctor.
About Dr. Jozsef Zority, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hungarian and Serbo-Croatian
- 1245404748
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Washington U Med Ctr
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Medical Sciences PECS-Hungary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zority has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zority accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zority has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zority speaks Hungarian and Serbo-Croatian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zority. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zority.
