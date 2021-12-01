Dr. Jozsef Duhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jozsef Duhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jozsef Duhl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Avenel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Duhl works at
Locations
-
1
Avenel Office1030 Saint Georges Ave Ste 101, Avenel, NJ 07001 Directions (848) 279-0738
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duhl and Mary his PA are very knowledgeable and pleasant. They answer all questions.
About Dr. Jozsef Duhl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Hungarian
- 1043393317
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Hscb
- Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Duhl has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duhl speaks German and Hungarian.
