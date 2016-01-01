Overview

Dr. Joysree Subramanian, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Subramanian works at Women's Premier OBGYN in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.