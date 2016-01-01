Overview

Dr. Joydip Bhattacharya, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.