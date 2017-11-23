See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Overview

Dr. Joycelyn Jurek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Jurek works at JOHN P CALLAN MD in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John P Callan MD
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 777-5360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Wart
Warts
Dermatitis
Plantar Wart
Warts
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2017
    Dr. Jurek, hands down, is the best primary care that you can have in Honolulu. She is a collection of all great merits you are looking for in a doctor. She was my family primary for about eight years before we moved to the mainland. Wish she could move with us!
    KA in San Diego — Nov 23, 2017
    About Dr. Joycelyn Jurek, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942231980
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jurek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

