Dr. Joycelyn Jurek, MD
Overview
Dr. Joycelyn Jurek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
John P Callan MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 777-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jurek, hands down, is the best primary care that you can have in Honolulu. She is a collection of all great merits you are looking for in a doctor. She was my family primary for about eight years before we moved to the mainland. Wish she could move with us!
About Dr. Joycelyn Jurek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jurek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
