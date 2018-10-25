Overview

Dr. Joyce Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Wilson works at Jefferson City Medical Group (Orthopaedic Center) in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.