Dr. Joyce Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joyce Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
JCMG Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1225 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-8000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
JCMG Surgery Center3520 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 556-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Lake Regional Health System
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am having surgery on my left middle finger for trigger finger 11/15/18. I need a written excuse for my job. I do not have a form. I do data entry for my job and lift folders and documents. I would like and have the time to take off from 11/15/18 until 11/21/18. How do I get a excuse from Dr Wilson for that time? Sarah Donovan s.donovan@pr.mo.gov
About Dr. Joyce Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093925703
- University of Cincinnati
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
