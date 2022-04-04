Dr. Wade-Hamme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wade-Hamme works at
Locations
1
Tri-County Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 103, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 326-2599
2
2506 Lakeland Dr Ste 300, Flowood, MS 39232
Directions
(601) 869-0808
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Tri-County Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic511 Brookman Dr, Brookhaven, MS 39601 Directions (601) 326-2599
4
Tri-County Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic220 Highway 12 E, Kosciusko, MS 39090 Directions (601) 326-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Attala
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Merit Health Rankin
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wade is concerned about your health. She's a wonderful person and Doctor. We just love her.
About Dr. Joyce Wade-Hamme, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093819799
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- The Ohio State Univ
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- University of Mississippi
- JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wade-Hamme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade-Hamme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade-Hamme works at
Dr. Wade-Hamme has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade-Hamme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade-Hamme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade-Hamme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade-Hamme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade-Hamme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.