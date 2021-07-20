See All Psychiatrists in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Joyce Smolarski, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Joyce Smolarski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Smolarski works at SIMEDHealth in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

    SIMEDHealth Psychiatry
    929 N US Highway 441 Ste 404, Lady Lake, FL 32159 (352) 753-6887
    Family Care Center At the Villages Inc
    910 Old Camp Rd Ste 202, The Villages, FL 32162 (352) 753-6886

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Psychiatry
    English, Spanish
    1386863553
    Del State Hospital
    Med Center Del
    NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Dr. Joyce Smolarski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smolarski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smolarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smolarski has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolarski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolarski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolarski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

