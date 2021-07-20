Dr. Joyce Smolarski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Smolarski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joyce Smolarski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Smolarski works at
Locations
1
SIMEDHealth Psychiatry929 N US Highway 441 Ste 404, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-6887
2
Family Care Center At the Villages Inc910 Old Camp Rd Ste 202, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 753-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best psychiatrist. I relocated overseas. So far, I have not found a doctor as good as she is.,
About Dr. Joyce Smolarski, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1386863553
Education & Certifications
- Del State Hospital
- Med Center Del
- NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolarski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolarski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolarski has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolarski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smolarski speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolarski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolarski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.