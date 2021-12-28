Dr. Joyce Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joyce Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Shin works at
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 636-9365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
A Mary Walborn MD14601 DETROIT AVE, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 636-9365
Marymount Hospital12300 MCCRACKEN RD, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 636-9365
Cleveland Clinic Amherst Fhc5172 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (216) 636-9365
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She removed one of my parathyroid glands and everything went completely smoothly. Although the operation can be done without imaging beforehand, I had a combined MRI/CT followed up by an ultrasound to be completely safe. She was very straightforward in explaining the procedure and caring in her follow up visits.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356573075
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
