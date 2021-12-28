See All General Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
General Surgery
3.0 (6)
Overview

Dr. Joyce Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Shin works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 636-9365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    A Mary Walborn MD
    14601 DETROIT AVE, Lakewood, OH 44107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 636-9365
  3. 3
    Marymount Hospital
    12300 MCCRACKEN RD, Cleveland, OH 44125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 636-9365
  4. 4
    Cleveland Clinic Amherst Fhc
    5172 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 636-9365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy

Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 28, 2021
    She removed one of my parathyroid glands and everything went completely smoothly. Although the operation can be done without imaging beforehand, I had a combined MRI/CT followed up by an ultrasound to be completely safe. She was very straightforward in explaining the procedure and caring in her follow up visits.
    — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Joyce Shin, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356573075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joyce Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

