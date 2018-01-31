Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Rawls works at
Locations
Total Woman Healthcare Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 2E, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 744-0010
Womens Health of Macon LLC754 1st St Ste 205, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 207-6588Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an awesome doctor. I have used her for all my pregnancies.
About Dr. Joyce Rawls, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawls has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawls accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawls.
