See All Hematologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Joyce Philip, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joyce Philip, MD

Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joyce Philip, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Philip works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4814
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cancer Care Oshkosh
    491 S Washburn St Ste 100, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4816
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Joint Pain
Thyroid Screening
Dermatitis
Joint Pain
Thyroid Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Philip?

Photo: Dr. Joyce Philip, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joyce Philip, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Philip to family and friends

Dr. Philip's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Philip

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joyce Philip, MD.

About Dr. Joyce Philip, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235524406
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joyce Philip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Philip has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.