Dr. Joyce Pere, MD
Dr. Joyce Pere, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Bright Star Healthcare500 W Putnam Ave Ste 400, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 618-0075
- Greenwich Hospital
I found Dr. Pere to be very attentive and easy to talk to. She was always on time and help me to get my medications on the right track. I would highly recommend her. She is very intelligent and trustworthy.
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
