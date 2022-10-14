Dr. Joyce Peji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Peji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joyce Peji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Peji works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates - Northside980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-9307
-
3
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC488 Kennesaw Ave NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-3075
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I never had a colonoscopy & was 10 years overdue for routine screening. Everything went smoothly between visit & procedure at Northside Hospital GI Lab. I highly recommend Dr Peji!
About Dr. Joyce Peji, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538152160
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Med Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State University / College Of Pharmacy
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peji works at
Dr. Peji has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Peji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.