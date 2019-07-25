See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Joyce Paulson, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joyce Paulson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Paulson works at UCF Health in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucf Health
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 160, Orlando, FL 32827 (407) 266-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Torticollis
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Medicaid
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2019
    I have had Dr. Joyce Paulson as my Primary Care for Years and have always had a great interaction with her. She does seem to be very busy at the office however I enjoy meeting with her and always feel comfortable with her.
    — Jul 25, 2019
    About Dr. Joyce Paulson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780843508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

