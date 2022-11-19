Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Natl Cancer Inst
Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Shaughnessy?
She was positive caring informative knowledgeable and helpful
About Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1790727709
Education & Certifications
- Natl Cancer Inst
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.